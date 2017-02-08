Scout: Deshaun Watson's confidence reminds me of Dak, Jameis

Published: Feb 08, 2017 at 06:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The evaluations teams make as they assess whether Deshaun Watson can make a smooth transition to a pro-style offense, and whether he can be accurate with consistency from an NFL pocket, are two questions that will affect his stock for the 2017 NFL Draft.

But one question he won't have to answer is whether he brings his A-game to the big games. And an AFC college scouting director, in that respect, likens him to two of the league's top young QBs.

"Watson's confidence and competitiveness reminds me a lot of Jameis Winston and Dak Prescott. He loves the bright lights and a big stage. He plays better when things are on the line. At the end of the day, that stuff matters," the director told NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks. "... We all want to win and the franchise quarterback needs to believe that he can get it done. Watson believes he is that guy."

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock had similar praise for Watson, albeit without comparisons to anyone else, on The College Draft podcast Wednesday:

"He was 28-2 the last two years, he played in two national championship games against Alabama with seven touchdowns and one interception," Mayock said. "I thought he embraced the spotlight, which is a big deal. You want that. You want a guy to embrace it. I think he did everything he could do on the college level to put himself on the best foot going forward."

Winston certainly gave NFL scouts a glimpse of his big-game poise as a two-year starter at Florida State. He won two ACC title games and one national title game in two seasons as a starter for the Seminoles. Prescott didn't play for that kind of hardware at Mississippi State, but showed all the big-game mettle anyone could ask for as a rookie starter for the Cowboys in 2016.

Watson won two ACC titles and a national title (like Winston) at Clemson. And after he shredded the Crimson Tide for the second year in a row with the College Football Playoff crown at stake, he's provided all the evidence anyone needs that there isn't a stage too big for him.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW