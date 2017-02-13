Scout compares Christian McCaffrey to Brian Westbrook

"Don't make the mistake of comparing him to Reggie Bush. I don't think he is nearly as explosive or as dynamic as Bush was when he came out of USC," the executive said. "With that being said, I think we saw how NFL teams used Bush as a pro. I think you do the same thing with McCaffrey. ... I don't see him carrying the load. I see him catching the ball out of the backfield or getting the ball on some gadgets. I might be wrong, but I just don't see him as a full-time guy."