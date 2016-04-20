Scout compares Carson Wentz to Roethlisberger, Bortles

All signs point to the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring Carson Wentz with the newly acquired No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, and for one NFL scout, signs point to Wentz developing into a quarterback similar to Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars or Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The guy he reminds me of is (Blake) Bortles. Everybody was so excited about Bortles because of the height and the athletic ability, and this guy has the same thing," the scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "At least Bortles played against big-time competition. At this point I just don't see where he's that accurate of a passer."
The same scout sees something of Roethlisberger in the former North Dakota State star, as well.
"He's big, athletic and has a freaking cannon," the scout said.
The Eagles traded multiple draft choices to the Cleveland Browns, including the No. 8 overall choice and a first-round pick in 2017, to move up to No. 2. Wentz and Cal's Jared Goff are regarded as the top two quarterbacks available in the draft, but after trading up to the No. 1 pick with the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams are expected to take Goff and leave Wentz for new Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
How certain is Wentz to land in Philadelphia?
Eagles fans, of course, would be thrilled for Wentz's career to track like Roethlisberger's; he's won a pair of Super Bowls and is a four-time Pro Bowler. Bortles, as the younger of the two, is the more conservative of the two comparisons. But Bortles' vast Year 2 improvement in Jacksonville last year (4.428 yards, 35 touchdown passes) is just the kind of leap elite young quarterbacks can make after a rookie-season adjustment period.