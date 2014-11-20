Scout: Braxton Miller 'not so good' fit as QB for NFL offense

Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller could send his career in all sorts of different directions after the season. But one of those options -- making a run at playing quarterback in the NFL -- wouldn't likely be to Miller's advantage, according to an NFL scout.
"When [Miller] makes plays, it's always running around," the scout told Sports Illustrated. "It's not a rhythm, timing thing. Those are things you have to take into consideration. He's a great athlete, but is he a quarterback? Eh, I don't know. Is he ahead of where Terrelle Pryor was at this stage? Eh, I don't know. He is what he is. ... For what they do, he's really good. For what the NFL does, not so good."
Miller, of course, could return to Ohio State next year and try to sharpen his passing skills for the NFL. But that would require beating out freshman J.T. Barrett, which has gone from a given in September to a full-blown controversy in November. Miller is redshirting this season to rehabilitate a shoulder injury, and would be a fifth-year senior if he returns to OSU next year. He is expected to earn his undergraduate degree next month.
Another possibility for Miller is a move to running back in the NFL. An accomplished college rusher with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, he could find the transition to the pro game much smoother as a running back.
"The guy can run, but I don't know if he's that instinctive as a runner like (Jaguars RB and former Michigan QB Denard Robinson)," the scout said. "But that might be what he ends (up) doing at the next level. You put him there and find out what you got."
Miller's not the only college quarterback who could be facing a position change in the NFL. Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall conceded his quarterback days, despite his preference for playing the position, could be over after this season.