Scout: Braxton Miller 'not so good' fit as QB for NFL offense

"When [Miller] makes plays, it's always running around," the scout told Sports Illustrated. "It's not a rhythm, timing thing. Those are things you have to take into consideration. He's a great athlete, but is he a quarterback? Eh, I don't know. Is he ahead of where Terrelle Pryor was at this stage? Eh, I don't know. He is what he is. ... For what they do, he's really good. For what the NFL does, not so good."