Scout: Benardrick McKinney like a poor man's Brian Urlacher

That's how an AFC college scouting director described McKinney to NFL Media's Albert Breer. McKinney (6-5, 250 pounds) is roughly the same size as McClain, the former Alabama star who has revitalized his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. McKinney leads MSU with 55 tackles and three fumble recoveries, and Saturday will be a crucial game for his NFL draft evaluation if he elects to declare draft eligibility after the season.