Scout: Alabama RB T.J. Yeldon could be better than Eddie Lacy

Yeldon has been limited by injuries this season but has missed only one start because of it, a Nov. 22 game against Western Carolina in which he was withheld more for precautionary reasons. He followed the week off with a season-high 127 yards in an Iron Bowl win over Auburn. He has also drawn scouting comparisons to former first-round draft picksDarren McFadden (Raiders) and DeAngelo Williams (Panthers).