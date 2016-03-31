Scooby Wright among NFL draft's potential defensive steals

Aaron Wallace, OLB, UCLA: Wallace was a forgotten man for much of his time at UCLA, but an opportunity opened up for him with the injury to Myles Jack last season, and Wallace capitalized. An NFL evaluator had me turn on UCLA tape against Cal and said "just watch the defense for about 20 plays and tell me what you see." It took less than 20 plays for me to blurt out "Man, No. 51 (Wallace) has some juice off the edge." And that was what the evaluator was looking for. I wrote Wallace's draft profile a while back, but my "strengths" regarding his athleticism showed themselves at his pro day earlier this month. Wallace's father was a star linebacker at Texas A&M for the vaunted "Wrecking Crew" defense and was a second-round pick of the Raiders. While the junior Wallace might not get drafted as early as his father, he has the pass-rush potential and athleticism to become a better pro than college player.