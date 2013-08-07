Schools say no violations by Teddy Bridgewater, Braxton Miller

Officials at Louisville and Ohio State said Wednesday that their quarterbacks -- Teddy Bridgewater and Braxton Miller, respectively -- did not commit any NCAA violations related to extra benefits for their autographs.
Memorabilia featuring the signatures of Bridgewater and Miller -- along with those of players such as Georgia QB Aaron Murray, Alabama QB AJ McCarron and Clemson QB Tajh Boyd as well as Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel and South Carolina DE Jadeveon Clowney -- are available for purchase on eBay.
The University of Louisville released a statement, saying it had spoken with Bridgewater and was "comfortable that no violation has occurred."
Meanwhile, when asked about Miller, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch there was "no issue. None whatsoever."
South Carolina released a statement earlier Wednesday saying it had looked into the Clowney situation and found no problems. The NCAA is investigating the Manziel situation.