Schools attempt to get Clowney, Watkins' names off menu

Clemson and South Carolina are reportedly taking steps necessary to compel the Daniel Island Grille in Daniel Island, S.C., to remove the names of star players, including Gamecocks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, from its menu items.
According to postandcourier.com, the restaurant features the Clowney's turkey avocado wrap, the Tajh Boyd chicken quesadillas, and the Sammy Watkins reuben. Boyd and Watkins make up one of the nation's most potent passing combinations at Clemson. NCAA bylaw 12.5.2.2 requires student-athletes, or their institutions acting on their behalf, to take steps to stop sale of commercial products or services bearing the athletes' name or likeness.
This very rule could be in play in the NCAA's investigation of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel into whether he profited from autographing memorabilia. If the NCAA or A&M is unable to prove that Manziel accepted money, but does conclude he was aware the items were intended for sale, he could be in violation of the rule.