Savage: Pittsburgh's Aaron Donald a top-50 draft pick

Published: Feb 05, 2014 at 07:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage sees Pittsburgh defensive tackle Aaron Donald as a top-50 draft choice after the 6-1, 290-pounder dominated drill work at Senior Bowl practices. On Wednesday, Savage echoed the sentiments of NFL scouts who raved about Donald's performance in Mobile, naming him as the North squad's top defensive lineman.

According to Savage's daily review of the Senior Bowl's top performers, Donald won 12 of 15 matchups in 1-on-1 pass-rush drills.

"Frontside blocks can be problematic due to his overall girth, but when he attacks with his hands on the inside, he can separate and make tackles," Savage said. "On the backside of blocks, he simply is too athletic to be cut off and will track down ball carriers down the line of scrimmage. His pass-rush technique is outstanding, and he should be able to contribute on sub downs immediately as a rookie."

None of NFL Media's draft analysts have Donald being chosen in the first round (32 picks). If Savage's top-50 assessment is accurate, Donald figures to be chosen at or near the top half of the second round.

Savage ranked Minnesota's Ra'Shede Hageman as the second-best defensive lineman on the North squad, projecting him as an NFL starter within two years. At 6-6, 318 pounds, Savage described Hageman as "scheme-friendly for all 32 clubs." Hageman came up on the short end of 1-on-1 pass rush drills, losing nine of 15.

"Very athletic," Savage said of Hageman. "When he does it the right way in terms of technique, he is really an unstoppable force."

Among scouts who spoke with College Football 24/7, Donald and Hageman were by far the most impressive defensive linemen on the North team, and perhaps two of the top three in the entire game, along with Auburn defensive end Dee Ford.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.