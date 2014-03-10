Savage: Jadeveon Clowney's change-of-direction skills a concern

"I think every personnel evaluator in the building expected Jadeveon Clowney to run fast in a straight line and jump high in the vertical, and that's exactly what he did (at the combine)," Savage said in his review of combine-invited defensive linemen. "The question on Jadeveon Clowney in a nutshell is how much lateral change of direction does he have in space? Because there are films from this past year where he missed sacks when the quarterback moved and escaped on him."