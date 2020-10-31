Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Published: Oct 31, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthier.

The team is activating tight end Dallas Goedert﻿, wide receiver Jalen Reagor﻿, tackle Jason Peters﻿, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford from injured reserve on Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles would later confirm the news.

Goedert, Reagor and Peters are all good to go for Sunday night 's game vs. the Cowboys, a source tells NFL Network's James Palmer.

Goedert returned to the practice field ahead of schedule this week once fully recovering from a fractured ankle sustained in Week 3. Reagor has been out since Week 2 after having surgery for a torn ligament in his thumb while Peters needed time to recover from a toe injury sustained just ahead of Week 4.

While some Eagles players have emerged amid an injury-ravaged season so far -- most notably WR Travis Fulgham -- Saturday's news is quite the relief. Goedert's return to the lineup allows the Eagles to better utilize their two-tight end sets alongside Richard Rodgers﻿, who is filling in for the injured Zach Ertz﻿. Reagor has already shown promise as a certified deep threat in his two games as a rookie, and quarterback Carson Wentz should have more time to find him with Peters now there to shore up his blindside.

With the NFC East there for the taking, the Eagles (2-4-1) go into Sunday night with a chance to cement their current position at first place within the division.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:

  • Dallas Cowboys defensive end ﻿Aldon Smith﻿ won't be on the move as this year's trade deadline looms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football. According to Garafolo, the Seattle Seahawks were among teams interested in acquiring the veteran pass rusher but the Cowboys let it be known they are not trading Smith. The Cowboys signed Smith to a one-year deal this offseason and Garafolo says it's "likely" that a lucrative deal to stay in Dallas is in his future. In injury-related news, the Cowboys officially ruled out ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ (concussion) for Sunday night's game vs. the Eagles. Dalton was originally listed as doubtful.
  • Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is set to resume his rookie season after being activated from injured reserve. Pittman was placed on IR after Week 3 once undergoing surgery for compartment leg syndrome in his calf. In a corresponding move the Colts waived WR Daurice Fountain﻿.
  • Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Saints, the team announced. Robinson is listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.
  • The Los Angeles Rams have elevated linebacker Derrick Moncrief from the practice squad to the active roster.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was activated from injured reserve.

