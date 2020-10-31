Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting healthier.

The team is activating tight end Dallas Goedert﻿, wide receiver Jalen Reagor﻿, tackle Jason Peters﻿, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Rudy Ford from injured reserve on Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Eagles would later confirm the news.

Goedert, Reagor and Peters are all good to go for Sunday night 's game vs. the Cowboys, a source tells NFL Network's James Palmer.

Goedert returned to the practice field ahead of schedule this week once fully recovering from a fractured ankle sustained in Week 3. Reagor has been out since Week 2 after having surgery for a torn ligament in his thumb while Peters needed time to recover from a toe injury sustained just ahead of Week 4.

While some Eagles players have emerged amid an injury-ravaged season so far -- most notably WR Travis Fulgham -- Saturday's news is quite the relief. Goedert's return to the lineup allows the Eagles to better utilize their two-tight end sets alongside Richard Rodgers﻿, who is filling in for the injured Zach Ertz﻿. Reagor has already shown promise as a certified deep threat in his two games as a rookie, and quarterback Carson Wentz should have more time to find him with Peters now there to shore up his blindside.

With the NFC East there for the taking, the Eagles (2-4-1) go into Sunday night with a chance to cement their current position at first place within the division.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday: