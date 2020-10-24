Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The full extent of DeSean Jackson﻿'s ankle injury has been learned.

Jackson is expected to be out 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his ankle, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The thirteen-year veteran is frustrated but highly motivated to get back not only this year but the next, Garafolo adds.

The injury is similar to the one sustained by Eagles teammate Dallas Goedert﻿, which adds to the coincidental theme of ailing pass-catchers in Philadelphia this season.

Jackson, 33, looked promising upon his return from injury on Thursday night. He was involved early and often, but an awkward tackle had his leg twisted beneath his body during a fourth-quarter punt return. Jackson was visibly frustrated as he exited the field with the help of the training staff. An MRI the next day confirmed the seriousness of the ankle injury and Jackson was then placed on injured reserve.

