Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The full extent of DeSean Jackson's ankle injury has been learned.
Jackson is expected to be out 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his ankle, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The thirteen-year veteran is frustrated but highly motivated to get back not only this year but the next, Garafolo adds.
The injury is similar to the one sustained by Eagles teammate Dallas Goedert, which adds to the coincidental theme of ailing pass-catchers in Philadelphia this season.
Jackson, 33, looked promising upon his return from injury on Thursday night. He was involved early and often, but an awkward tackle had his leg twisted beneath his body during a fourth-quarter punt return. Jackson was visibly frustrated as he exited the field with the help of the training staff. An MRI the next day confirmed the seriousness of the ankle injury and Jackson was then placed on injured reserve.
Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:
- The Raiders and Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source. The news comes after both clubs had players test positive for COVID-19 this week which prompted COVID protocols within the clubs and resulted in both teams placing close contact players on the reserve/COVID list. Both Emmanuel Sanders and Trent Brown have already been ruled out for Week 7 but Saturday's news and Sunday's impending results maintain that Week 7 will be played as scheduled.
- The Houston Texans have added defensive tackle P.J. Hall to the Week 7 injury report with an illness. Pelissero reports that it's a non-COVID illness. Hall is officially questionable vs. the Packers on Sunday.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive end Cassius Marsh to the practice squad.