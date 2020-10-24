Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.

After reviewing contact tracing protocols, the Bills have determined tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (currently on PUP list) and practice squad TE Nate Becker as isolated close contacts, and they will join Knox on the reserve/COVID list.

The Bills will travel today and Sunday's game vs. the Jets will be played as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source.