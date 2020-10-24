Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.
After reviewing contact tracing protocols, the Bills have determined tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (currently on PUP list) and practice squad TE Nate Becker as isolated close contacts, and they will join Knox on the reserve/COVID list.
The Bills will travel today and Sunday's game vs. the Jets will be played as scheduled, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source.
All four Bills TEs placed on the reserve/COVID list on Saturday will miss Sunday's game. The remaining TEs on the Bills 53-man roster are Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam.
In additional roster moves, the Bills have elevated wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, linebacker Andre Smithand cornerback Dane Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.