Raiders, Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

Published: Oct 24, 2020 at 11:52 AM
Around the NFL Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per source.

The news comes after both clubs had players test positive for COVID-19 this week, with Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Raiders right tackle Trent Brown being the two cases. Their positive tests prompted COVID protocols within the clubs and resulted in both teams placing close contact players on the reserve/COVID list. Both Sanders and Brown have been ruled out for Week 7.

With the league ruling new COVID procedures regarding "high risk" close contact players on Friday, the Raiders can activate four starting offensive linemen by 4 p.m. ET today and the final all-clear for them to play comes Sunday morning, according to Pelissero.

Saturday's news and Sunday's impending results maintain that Week 7 will be played as scheduled. With both teams coming off a bye week, the Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday while the Raiders host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

