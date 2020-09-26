Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

After placing running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers have promoted Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

It was determined on Monday that McCaffrey would miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

Bonnafon will compliment the Panthers' starting RB Mike Davis, who excelled last week as a receiver catching eight balls for 74 yards in a loss to the Buccaneers. After McCaffrey's third-quarter exit from the game, Davis had just one carry for one yard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel ended up being the team's second-leading rusher on the day with four carries for 26 yards. The Panthers struggled mightily on the ground sans McCaffrey and they even resorted to defensive rookie Jeremy Chinn at RB for a one-yard handoff.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Bonnafon, 24, played in all 16 games for the Panthers in 2019. The 24-year-old averaged 7.3 yards per carry and managed to score a touchdown during his limited time on the field.

The Panthers (0-2) travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (1-1) in Week 3.