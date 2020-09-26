Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

After placing running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers have promoted Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
It was determined on Monday that McCaffrey would miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain.
Bonnafon will compliment the Panthers' starting RB Mike Davis, who excelled last week as a receiver catching eight balls for 74 yards in a loss to the Buccaneers. After McCaffrey's third-quarter exit from the game, Davis had just one carry for one yard and wide receiver Curtis Samuel ended up being the team's second-leading rusher on the day with four carries for 26 yards. The Panthers struggled mightily on the ground sans McCaffrey and they even resorted to defensive rookie Jeremy Chinn at RB for a one-yard handoff.
Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Bonnafon, 24, played in all 16 games for the Panthers in 2019. The 24-year-old averaged 7.3 yards per carry and managed to score a touchdown during his limited time on the field.
The Panthers (0-2) travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers (1-1) in Week 3.
Here are the other injuries and roster moves we're monitoring on Saturday:
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, ruling him out of Sunday's game. The Falcons promoted cornerbacks Delrick Abrams and Tyler Hall to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move. In non-injury news, linebacker Deion Jones was fined $15,000 for unnecessary roughness -- a big hit on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, who briefly left last week's game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday night's game vs. the Ravens. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion/neck), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand), and fullback Dorian O'Daniel (knee/ankle) are questionable.
- The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out cornerback Tavon Young (knee) for Monday night, while guard D.J. Fluker (shoulder), linebacker Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) are listed as questionable.
- The Los Angeles Chargers have placed defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee) on injured reserve, making him unavailable until Week 6. Linebacker Asmar Bilal (calf) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) will join Ingram on IR. The team also announced guard Ryan Groy, linebacker Malik Jefferson, safety Jahleel Addae, running back Darius Bradwell and defensive end Jessie Lemonier have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Also, LB Denzel Perryman was not fined for his hit on Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, who left last week's game and is questionable for Monday night (neck/concussion), Pelissero reported. Perryman was also not flagged for the hit.
- Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was fined $35,096 for making contact with his helmet on referee Alex Kemp, who ejected him from Detroit's Week 1 loss to the Bears, per Pelissero. Collins is appealing, he added.
- The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed offensive lineman James Ferentz and elevated defensive lineman Nick Thurman and WR Isaiah Zuber to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team placed center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve. Both placements are expected to be short-term, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith was fined $12,004 for roughing the passer – a blow to Rams QB Jared Goff's head that caused an interception in Week 1, Pelissero reported. No flag was thrown on the play.
- The San Francisco 49ers have promoted offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu to the active roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team placed running back Tevin Coleman (knee sprain) on the injured reserve List. The 49ers also activated RB JaMycal Hasty and linebacker Joe Walker from the practice squad.
- The Denver Broncos elevated running back Levante Bellamy & cornerback Kevin Toliver II to the active roster.
- Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was fined $15,000 for the hit on Patriots WR N'Keal Harry that got Diggs ejected last week, Pelissero reported. In other news, linebacker Shaquem Griffin and cornerback Ryan Neal have been elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against Dallas. Also, injured LB Bruce Irvin was fined $20,000 for roughing Patriots QB Cam Newton last week, per Pelissero. No flag was thrown on the play.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness, per Pelissero. Evans punched Broncos TE Jake Butt in Week 1 and was ejected.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced they have elevated cornerback Mark Fields and safety George Iloka from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) on injured reserve.
- The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have elevated cornerback Graylond Arnold and wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster.
- New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Tarell Basham were not fined for their hits last week on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter, Pelissero reported. Neither were flagged.
- Houston Texans linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) as been ruled out for Sunday's game and will not make the team's trip to Pittsburgh. In a corresponding move, the Texans promoted running back C.J. Prosise to the active roster from the practice squad.
- Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday, the team announced.
- The Cleveland Browns have elevated rookie cornerback A.J. Green from the practice squad to the active roster. Safety Andrew Sendejo was fined $13,327 for his hit on Bengals WR Tyler Boyd, Pelissero reported. He was flagged for the hit.
- Teh Green Bay Pakcers have elevated defensive end Billy Winn from the practice squad to the active roster and signed tight end John Lovett and wide receiver Darrius Sheperd to the active roster.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have activated linebacker Kyle Emanuel and cornerback Madre Harper from the practice squad.
- Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward has been promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
- The New Orleans Saints have promoted receiver Bennie Fowler and defensive lineman Margus Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad, waived center/guard Will Clapp and placed running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. Safety D.J. Swearinger was fined $9,412 for unnecessary roughness in Week 1 – a hit on Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who missed last week's game while in concussion protocol, Pelissero reported.
- The Washington Football Team are dealing with injuries at linebacker and will hold workouts for a group that includes Nigel Harris, per Pelissero via an informed source.