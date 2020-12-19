Around the NFL

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Published: Dec 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) is officially out for Sunday's road game vs. the Cardinals.

The Eagles announced Saturday that Slay will not travel with the team to Arizona. Slay was listed as questionable on the official injury report and will now miss his first game of the season.

Along with Slay being held out, defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring) and running back Jason Huntley (illness) will not be traveling the team. The Eagles have since elevated safety Blake Countess and cornerback Jameson Houston from the practice squad to the active roster.

Slay's absence is paramount to an Eagles secondary that has dealt with a string of injuries this season. Starting CBs Avonte Maddox and Rodney McLeod were the most recent Eagles to land on season-ending injured reserve.

The Eagles (4-8-1) head into Arizona with a new quarterback and a newfound hope of claiming the NFC East.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Saturday:

  • Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs, right thumb) is preparing to play on Sunday vs. the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Stafford is officially listed as questionable on the injury report and hasn't missed a start this season despite a litany of ailments and a trip to the reserve/COVID list.
  • Denver Broncos running backs ﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ (shoulder) and ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿ (hip) -- both listed as questionable -- are expected to play Saturday vs. the Bills, NFL Network's James Palmer reports, per a source.
  • New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ankle) has been downgraded to out vs. the Dolphins on Sunday, the team announced. Wideout Donte Moncrief (thigh) has also been downgraded to out.
  • Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley will get the start on Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with Brandon Allen (knee) ruled out, head coach Zac Taylor revealed on Saturday.
  • The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released wide receiver Jeff Badet﻿.
  • The Cleveland Browns have elevated guard Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Colt McCoy to start vs. Browns with Daniel Jones out

﻿Colt McCoy﻿ will get the start at quarterback for the Giants with ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring, ankle) ruled out, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Bengals QB Ryan Finley to start vs. Steelers on Monday night

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor revealed Saturday that Ryan Finley will get the start at quarterback with Brandon Allen ruled out with a knee injury. 
news

Giants assistant coach Stephen Brown tests positive for COVID-19

New York Giants offensive assistant Stephen Brown has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Giants position coach Bret Bielema named head coach at University of Illinois

The New York Giants have a vacancy in their coaching staff for the rest of the 2020 season after outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema accepted the head coaching position at the University of Illinois. 
news

Falcons interview two candidates for vacant GM position, including former Texans EVP Rick Smith

The Falcons announced Friday evening that the team conducted interviews with Anthony Robinson, Atlanta's current director of college scouting, and former Texans executive vice president of football operations Rick Smith.
news

Injury report for Week 15 slate of NFL action

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Check out the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr out up to two weeks with significant groin injury

Derek Carr might miss more time. The Raiders QB suffered a significant groin injury Thursday night and is expected to be sidelined 10-14 days, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford limited in practice, questionable to play vs. Titans

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones officially listed as questionable vs. Browns 

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
news

Washington rules out QB Alex Smith vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins to start

Dwayne Haskins is back in the saddle for the Washington Football Team Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The club ruled out Alex Smith this week due to the calf injury sustained in Week 14.
news

Broncos cancel walk-thru after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos canceled Friday's walk-thru as a precaution after strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW