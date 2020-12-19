Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) is officially out for Sunday's road game vs. the Cardinals.

The Eagles announced Saturday that Slay will not travel with the team to Arizona. Slay was listed as questionable on the official injury report and will now miss his first game of the season.

Along with Slay being held out, defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring) and running back Jason Huntley (illness) will not be traveling the team. The Eagles have since elevated safety Blake Countess and cornerback Jameson Houston from the practice squad to the active roster.

Slay's absence is paramount to an Eagles secondary that has dealt with a string of injuries this season. Starting CBs Avonte Maddox and Rodney McLeod were the most recent Eagles to land on season-ending injured reserve.

The Eagles (4-8-1) head into Arizona with a new quarterback and a newfound hope of claiming the NFC East.