Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) is officially out for Sunday's road game vs. the Cardinals.
The Eagles announced Saturday that Slay will not travel with the team to Arizona. Slay was listed as questionable on the official injury report and will now miss his first game of the season.
Along with Slay being held out, defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring) and running back Jason Huntley (illness) will not be traveling the team. The Eagles have since elevated safety Blake Countess and cornerback Jameson Houston from the practice squad to the active roster.
Slay's absence is paramount to an Eagles secondary that has dealt with a string of injuries this season. Starting CBs Avonte Maddox and Rodney McLeod were the most recent Eagles to land on season-ending injured reserve.
The Eagles (4-8-1) head into Arizona with a new quarterback and a newfound hope of claiming the NFC East.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Saturday:
- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs, right thumb) is preparing to play on Sunday vs. the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Stafford is officially listed as questionable on the injury report and hasn't missed a start this season despite a litany of ailments and a trip to the reserve/COVID list.
- Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) -- both listed as questionable -- are expected to play Saturday vs. the Bills, NFL Network's James Palmer reports, per a source.
- New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ankle) has been downgraded to out vs. the Dolphins on Sunday, the team announced. Wideout Donte Moncrief (thigh) has also been downgraded to out.
- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley will get the start on Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with Brandon Allen (knee) ruled out, head coach Zac Taylor revealed on Saturday.
- The Washington Football Team signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released wide receiver Jeff Badet.
- The Cleveland Browns have elevated guard Michael Dunn to the active roster from the practice squad.