Bengals QB Ryan Finley to start vs. Steelers on Monday night

﻿Ryan Finley﻿ will get the start at quarterback for the Bengals on Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed the news on Saturday with Brandon Allen (knee) being ruled out.

Allen suffered the knee injury late in the fourth quarter of last week's loss to the Cowboys. Finley relieved him in that game for the team's final drive.

Finley has three appearances this season for the Bengals in the same capacity, completing 10-of-19 passes for 75 yards and two interceptions in those games. Finley, a fourth-round selection in 2019, has three starts under his belt, all of which coming in his rookie season. The Bengals were 0-3 in those games with Finley completing 41-of-87 pass attempts for 474 yards, two touchdowns and 2 INTs.