Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) placed on injured reserve

The Saints will be without Michael Thomas for the remainder of the regular season after placing the star wideout on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Thomas (ankle) had already been ruled out this week versus the Chiefs after not practicing this week. The All-Pro wideout has been dealing with the ankle injury since the start of the 2020 season and has missed seven games due to the injury.

The move comes just as New Orleans gets its quarterback back. The team activated ﻿Drew Brees﻿ from injured reserve Saturday as well.

With the Saints already clinching a playoff berth and currently sitting at the No. 2 seed, they can afford to be without Thomas for the final three games. The hope is that he gets the chance to be 100 percent entering the playoffs.