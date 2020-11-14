Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is set to return on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns running back was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is set to play vs. the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team has since confirmed the news.

Chubb was placed on IR after sustaining a knee injury during the Browns' Week 4 victory in Dallas. Chubb was ranked third in the NFL in rushing with 335 yards at the time of his injury. In Chubb's absence, ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ gained 254 yards on 65 carries over the course of four games but failed to reach the end zone.

With Chubb back in the lineup, the two-headed monster in the Browns backfield looks to feast against a porous Texans defense. The Browns are coming off a Week 9 defeat vs. the Raiders where the offense managed to score just six total points off two field goals.

The Browns also announced it elevated offensive guard ﻿Michael Dunn﻿ from the practice squad to the active roster.

Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Saturday: