Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Published: Nov 14, 2020
﻿Nick Chubb﻿ is set to return on Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns running back was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is set to play vs. the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team has since confirmed the news.

Chubb was placed on IR after sustaining a knee injury during the Browns' Week 4 victory in Dallas. Chubb was ranked third in the NFL in rushing with 335 yards at the time of his injury. In Chubb's absence, ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ gained 254 yards on 65 carries over the course of four games but failed to reach the end zone.

With Chubb back in the lineup, the two-headed monster in the Browns backfield looks to feast against a porous Texans defense. The Browns are coming off a Week 9 defeat vs. the Raiders where the offense managed to score just six total points off two field goals.

The Browns also announced it elevated offensive guard ﻿Michael Dunn﻿ from the practice squad to the active roster.

Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Saturday:

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated Ben Roethlisberger from the reserve/COVID list and will be eligible to play Sunday vs. the Bengals. Linebacker Vince Williams﻿, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were also activated from the reserve/COVID list and are eligible to play as well. All four Steelers mentioned were placed on the reserve/COVID list in the wake of Vance McDonald﻿'s positive test for COVID-19.
  • The Minnesota Vikings have waived veteran guard ﻿Pat Elflein﻿ on Saturday, Rapoport reported, per source. Rapoport adds that rookie Ezra Cleveland will be the Vikings' starting right guard going forward -- a role he's fulfilled since Elflein injured his thumb in practice after Week 1. Elflein was activated from injured reserve yesterday and could be a valued piece for a team in need of interior offensive line help.

