Tampa Bay Buccaneers place WRs Jaydon Mickens, Cyril Grayson on reserve/COVID list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Jaydon Mickens and practice squad receiver Cyril Grayson on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.

Mickens, who is the primary punt and kickpff returner, will not travel to Charlotte for the team's Week 10 game at Carolina. Wideout Scotty Miller, cornerback ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ and safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ are all listed as return options for the Bucs in Mickens' absence.

Per league protocols, Mickens and Grayson will isolate for five days after being placed on the reserve/COVID list and will undergo thorough testing before being activated.