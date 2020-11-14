Buffalo Bills CB Josh Norman tests positive for COVID-19

Buffalo Bills cornerback ﻿Josh Norman﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

"The Bills were informed this morning that CB Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Norman was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel and play in Sunday's game at Arizona."

Three additional Bills players have been placed on the reserve/COVID list in accordance with the NFL contact tracing protocols. Tight end ﻿Tyler Kroft﻿, CB Levi Wallace and safety ﻿Dean Marlowe﻿ are those three and will not be making the trip to Arizona in addition to being out for Sunday. Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson will not travel with the team as well.

Per league protocols, players placed on the reserve/COVID list will isolate for five days and undergo thorough testing before being activated.