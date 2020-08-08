Saquon Barkley: 'It's a fresh, new start' for Giants in 2020

Barkley's the first Giants running back in the franchise's long and esteemed chronicle to begin his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, per NFL Research. Jones is coming off a debut season in which his 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns were franchise rookie records.

"Definitely excited for DJ. We definitely got a lot closer from this point where we are from him being a rookie to us actually hanging out, working out together and stuff," Barkley said. "He's a hard worker, he's a heck of a player, he's very talented. You just grow, not just saying system-wise, but as a player. Being more comfortable from your rookie year to your second year. I know for myself from my first year to my second year how much more comfortable I was just being in the locker room and talking with the guys. That's where you are going to grow, and you are going to continue to see him grow in that area. He's a talented player and hard worker and I'm really excited to see what he is going to do this year."

For as fresh and new of a start the 2020 season might bestow upon the Giants, there aren't all that many prognosticating it will come with immediate success. Barkley believes the contrary thanks in large part to the new faces on the sidelines.