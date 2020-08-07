Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver James Washington is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the move Friday. Washington was placed on the list on Aug 2.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who contracted the virus. Teams do not specify which group a player falls in when going on the list.

Washington enters his third season in Pittsburgh coming off a breakout second year in which the Oklahoma State product compiled 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

A deep threat, Washington is set to compete with rookie Chase Claypool for boundary-receiver duties alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

To make room on the roster for Washington, the Steelers released undrafted linebacker John Houston out of USC.

