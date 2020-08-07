Around the NFL

Friday, Aug 07, 2020 11:06 AM

Steelers activate James Washington off reserve/COVID-19 list

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver James Washington is off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced the move Friday. Washington was placed on the list on Aug 2.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is used for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who contracted the virus. Teams do not specify which group a player falls in when going on the list.

Washington enters his third season in Pittsburgh coming off a breakout second year in which the Oklahoma State product compiled 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

A deep threat, Washington is set to compete with rookie Chase Claypool for boundary-receiver duties alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson.

To make room on the roster for Washington, the Steelers released undrafted linebacker John Houston out of USC.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring:

  • Longtime New York Giants long snapper and special teams ace Zak DeOssie announced his retirement via social media on Friday.

DeOssie is a two-time Super Bowl winner and two-time Pro Bowler who played all of his 13-year career with Big Blue. The 36-year-old had his 2019 season ended early by knee and wrist injuries. Also a linebacker, DeOssie was primarily a long snapper and special teams player who tallied 95 special teams tackles and was part of 10 postseason games with the Giants.

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated tight end Charles Jones and wide receiver Michael Walker from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday. The Jaguars now have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr.(44) in action during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. ( Tom DiPace via AP)
Vic Beasley reports to Titans camp, ending unexcused absence

After much delay and a bit of mystery, outside linebacker Vic Beasley reported to Titans training camp on Friday.
Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 
Bill Belichick, 68, unconcerned about coaching during pandemic 

Sixty-eight-year old Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not concerned about coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling reporters on Friday, "I feel very good about the environment that we're in."
Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'
Robert Woods looking for new contract in L.A., hoping to 'get paid'

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Robert Woods is looking for an extension to stay with the Rams for the remainder of his career. 
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Bengals players rave about Joe Burrow as workouts begin 

The Cincinnati coaching staff constantly raved about Joe Burrow's mental preparedness during offseason Zoom meetings. Now it's time for the rookie quarterback's teammates to join the chorus.
Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'
Jones on Strahan's sack record: 'I don't think that's hard to get'

Chandler Jones was three-and-a-half sacks away from tying the all-time record of 22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2019, and the Cardinals pass rusher is aiming for the mark in 2020.
Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history
Texans' Cooks has 'zero' concerns about concussion history

Brandin Cooks has had multiple concussions throughout his six-year career, but the speedy wideout has no concerns on the matter as he heads into a new phase with Houston. 
Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, election
Saints' Cam Jordan discusses NFL Votes initiative, election

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joined a panel, moderated by NFL Network's Steve Wyche, alongside NFL VP of Policy and Rules Administration Jon Runyan and Natalie Tran, the executive director of the CAA Foundation, to discuss the importance of the newly-launched NFL Votes initiative. 
Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans
Packers to play first two games at Lambeau Field without fans

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they will not host fans at Lambeau Field for their first two home games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons
Bucs release former second-rounder M.J. Stewart after 2 seasons

A second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2018, M.J. Stewart was projected to be part of Tampa Bay's secondary of the future. However, Stewart failed to latch on and was released on Thursday. 
Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season
Bills CB Tre'Davious White does not opt out of 2020 season

Tre'Davious White expressed uncertainty about playing amid the ongoing pandemic, but he's decided to set that aside in pursuit of on-field success in 2020. The All-Pro CB did not opt out by Thursday's deadline, meaning he'll be a part of the Bills this season, Mike Garafolo and Kim Jones report.
Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season
Tom Brady thankful to have time to learn before first Bucs season

In his first training camp outside New England, quarterback Tom Brady describes the challenges of learning a new system in Tampa Bay, both physically and mentally.
