49ers expected to sign veteran pass rusher Dion Jordan

The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their defensive line.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Niners are expected to sign Dion Jordan, per a source informed of the decision.

A former first-round pick who washed out of Miami, Jordan spent two seasons in Seattle revamping his reputation and played seven games for the Oakland Raiders in 2019.

Jordan served a 10-game suspension last season for an Adderall violation before joining the Raiders for the final seven tilts. He compiled two sacks and five tackles in 159 defensive snaps. He earned 13 QB pressures in 113 pass rushes, per Pro Football Focus.

Jordan joins a star-studded Niners defensive line that needed speed-rush depth behind Dee Ford. The 49ers also brought in free agent Ezekiel Ansah for a physical as well on Tuesday but appear to have opted for Jordan. Rapoport added the 49ers doctors passed Ansah on his physical showing he's healthy after a year marred by shoulder issues.