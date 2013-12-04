San Jose State's David Fales could rise up NFL draft boards

Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch has emerged as the top challenger to Jameis Winston for the Heisman Trophy, but there's talk that he'll have to change positions to make it in the NFL. I've already gone on record on how I feel about Lynch -- he deserves a chance to prove he can play quarterback at the next level. However, if a team decides it wants to move him, I think he could be successful as a running back because of his build and athletic ability. Think Chargers RB Danny Woodhead or former Redskins RB Brian Mitchell. I don't see Lynch making the transition to slot receiver. He's not in the same mold as the Patriots' Julian Edelman, who transitioned to the position after playing quarterback at Kent State.