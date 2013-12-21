San Diego State's Adam Muema sparks bowl win

Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack's final college game didn't go so well. But if Saturday's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl was the final college game for San Diego State tailback Adam Muema, he went out with a bang.
Muema rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns as the Aztecs (8-5) blasted Mack and the Bulls 49-24. San Diego State scored on four consecutive possessions during the second and third quarters to remove any doubt about the outcome.
Mack, who will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, had six tackles and a fumble recovery for the Bulls (8-5). That means he ends his career with 75 tackles for loss, a figure tied with former Western Michigan defensive end Jason Babin for the most in FBS history. He is expected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2014 draft -- possibly a top-10 pick.
Muema's future is cloudier. He tweeted early in the week that he was going pro, then removed the tweet shortly thereafter. Muema runs low to the ground, is patient and does a nice job of setting up his blocks. He also is an OK receiver. But he lacks breakaway speed and seems a third-day draft pick at best.
Saturday's performance was Muema at his best. It was his sixth 100-yard rushing game and his second 200-yard outing of the season; it also was his second game with three TDs.
San Diego State finished with 249 rushing yards, its second-highest total of the season, and 460 total yards.
Muema finishes the season with 1,244 rushing yards and 15 TDs despite being hampered by a sore ankle that limited him to just 118 yards in the first four games. But he closed strong, with six 100-yard outings in the final nine games.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.