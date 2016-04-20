San Diego Chargers receiving interest in No. 3 overall pick

Word about the Chargers being open to dealing the No. 3 overall pick has been out since February, and they're receiving high interest in the pick with eight days to go until the 2016 NFL Draft.
NFL teams, including clubs picking inside and just outside of the top 10, have been calling San Diego to lay the foundation for a potential trade for the team's top selection, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The Chargers are in the midst of determining whether the value they could receive in return for the pick is great enough for them to make a move.
The Titanstraded the No. 1 overall pick to the Rams last week, and the Brownsdealt the No. 2 overall pick to the Eagles on Wednesday. Per Rapoport, the Chargers were receiving just as much interest in the No. 3 pick as the Browns were for their top pick as of Tuesday.
With the Rams and Eagles picking 1-2, it's expected that the draft's top two QBs -- Cal's Jared Goff and North Dakota State's Carson Wentz -- will come off the board first. That scenario would put the Chargers in position to take the best non-QB available, including Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is widely regarded as the draft's top prospect.
With the team picking third likely to have its choice of position players, the Chargers should have some very favorable options to choose from, including moving down if they wish.