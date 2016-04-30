San Diego Chargers draft J.J. Watt's brother in sixth round

CHICAGO -- The NFL added another brotherly duo Saturday when the San Diego Chargers drafted Wisconsin fullback Derek Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. With the 198th overall pick, a sixth-round choice, the Chargers made Watt the third fullback selected in the draft.
Derek Watt could provide second-year running back Melvin Gordon with some of the blocks needed to spring him more effectively following Gordon's disappointing rookie season. And the Watt brothers could square off this season -- the Chargers visit the Texans in Week 12.
Watt was able to show NFL scouts his skills at the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., in January. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.