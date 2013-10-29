Sammy Watkins would surprise his coach if he returned in 2014

Published: Oct 29, 2013 at 06:19 AM

Count Clemson coach Dabo Swinney among those who think Tigers junior wide receiver Sammy Watkins will turn pro after this season.

Watkins (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) generally is considered one of the top three wide receivers nationally, and Swinney on Tuesday told Greg Wallace, who covers Clemson for BleacherReport.com, that he thought Watkins was "a top-10 pick."

Underclassmen tracker

Sammy-Watkins-131029-PQ.jpg

NFL.com's College Football 24/7 is tracking reports of the intentions of college football underclassmen in anticipation for the 2014 NFL Draft. More ...

He also said, "I'd be surprised if he came back. But I didn't think [running back C.J.] Spiller was coming back."

Spiller was expected to turn pro after his junior season in 2008, but he stayed for his senior season and was drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 draft. One reason Spiller returned is he knew he would be the feature back as a senior; he had shared time with James Davis. If Watkins stays in school, he will be working with a new quarterback in 2014: Clemson starter Tajh Boyd is a senior.

Watkins leads Clemson with 58 receptions for 813 yards and five TDs.

Later Tuesday, when asked about his draft status, Watkins told Wallace, "I haven't really focused on that. I have to focus on this season, and [the NFL] will be there."

Swinney also said junior defensive end Vic Beasley (6-2, 235), who is tied for the national lead in sacks with 10, could go early, too. "I hope [Watkins and Beasley] have the option," Swinney said. "I hope the Dallas Cowboys and teams in the top 10 are lined up to pick them."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW