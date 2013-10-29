Sammy Watkins would surprise his coach if he returned in 2014

Spiller was expected to turn pro after his junior season in 2008, but he stayed for his senior season and was drafted ninth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 draft. One reason Spiller returned is he knew he would be the feature back as a senior; he had shared time with James Davis. If Watkins stays in school, he will be working with a new quarterback in 2014: Clemson starter Tajh Boyd is a senior.