Sammy Watkins to visit Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams

The Jacksonville Jaguars' facility is starting to look more and more like the green room before the start of the NFL draft.
Add Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the star-studded list of first-round prospects visiting coach Gus Bradley's team this week, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport, via Twitter. Watkins joins the likes of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson, Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack, UCLA linebacker Anthony Barr and Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr, who all have made their way to Jacksonville this week alone. There are also reports that Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans is visiting the Jags on Wednesday, and Florida Times-Union beat writer Ryan O'Halloran reported via Twitter that Jadeveon Clowney and soon-to-be reality TV star Alabama QB AJ McCarron will be in Jacksonville for visits on Thursday.
So what kind of fit would Watkins be in Jacksonville? The club's franchise history at the position, minus the Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell days under Tom Coughlin, has been dismal at best. In 2012, the Jaguars drafted Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon with a first-round pick in hopes that he would develop into a No. 1 receiver, but Blackmon's off-field troubles have put his career in jeopardy just two years into his pro career. The Jaguars could use help at a lot of positions, and to whatever extent Blackmon can no longer be counted upon, wide receiver is certainly among them.
According to Rapoport, BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Notre Dame defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt will visit the Jaguars this week, as well.
Clearly enough, the Jaguars have arranged to give themselves a very concentrated look at many of their options for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft this week. Van Noy and Tuitt are projected more as second-day picks, but any of the others could be in the club's first-round plans.