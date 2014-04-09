Sammy Watkins to visit Jacksonville Jaguars, St. Louis Rams

So what kind of fit would Watkins be in Jacksonville? The club's franchise history at the position, minus the Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell days under Tom Coughlin, has been dismal at best. In 2012, the Jaguars drafted Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon with a first-round pick in hopes that he would develop into a No. 1 receiver, but Blackmon's off-field troubles have put his career in jeopardy just two years into his pro career. The Jaguars could use help at a lot of positions, and to whatever extent Blackmon can no longer be counted upon, wide receiver is certainly among them.