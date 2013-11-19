Sammy Watkins says he will decide on pro future after season

Clemson junior wide receiver Sammy Watkins said Tuesday that he has been getting plenty of mail and messages from financial advisors and agents, but won't make a decision on whether he will turn pro until after the season.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney reiterated Monday that he thought Watkins was ready for the NFL, but Watkins said he has not decided.
He said he instead is focused on finishing the season -- Clemson (9-1) still has a good shot at a BCS at-large berth -- and turns off his phone at night to avoid calls.
While NCAA bylaws restrict student-athletes from agreeing verbally or in writing to be represented by an agent, meeting with an agent is allowed.
Watkins (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is second in the ACC in receptions and leads the league in receiving yards (1,086) and TD catches (nine, tied with Florida State's Rashad Greene).
Last month, Swinney told reporters he thought Watkins was "a top-10 pick to me. I'd be surprised if he came back, but who knows? I didn't think [tailback] C.J. Spiller was coming back [for his senior season in 2009.]"
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.