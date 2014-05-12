Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans face high expectations as rookies

If an NFL team is picking a wide receiver in the top 10 of the NFL draft, chances are he is one of the best receivers in that class, and the team itself is lacking options in the passing game.
That's why it's no surprise to see the "Path to the Draft" crew go right to the top of the draft board and say that Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans are the two receivers primed to have the biggest impact as rookie wideouts.
Which of the two will find themselves in the end zone more often, however, is still up for debate.
"Sammy Watkins, because Stevie Johnson is no longer the No. 1 receiver in Buffalo," NFL Media analyst Charles Davis said. "This guy will waltz right in and takes over as the primary target for quarterback E.J. Manuel. They have some other good players there now like Robert Woods and Marqise Goodwin, but this guy, he has dynamic playmaking ability. He can help his quarterback right now."
Expectations are high for Watkins to fill that role as the Bills' No. 1 receiver after the team traded two picks to the Cleveland Browns -- including next year's first-round selection -- in order to take him at No. 4 overall. He certainly is a speed upgrade over Johnson and figures to help energize the Bills' passing game, which was inconsistent last season with injuries to Manuel.
Evans, however, might be walking into an even better situation in Tampa Bay. Although he will be slotted in behind Vincent Jackson on the pecking order, the presense of a big-time veteran target will probably help him find success, with defenses unable to focus on him like they will Watkins. Additionally, the 6-foot-5 Evans will be a huge threat in the end zone for quarterback Josh McCown opposite of Jackson.
"You're talking about two No. 1 (wide receivers) on the field at the same time," NFL Media analyst Curtis Conway said. "Once they get inside the 20, who are you going to double team?
"I think Evans is going to make a huge impact on the other side of the 20."
The 2014 NFL Draft was one of the deepest in years at the receiver position, but it's easy to see why the first two taken at Radio City Music Hall will be able to have an instant impact for their teams. Only one receiver in the past 10 years has won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but given Evans' and Watkins' abilities, there's a good chance both end up in the conversation at the end of the season for the award.