Sammy Watkins, Mike Evans face high expectations as rookies

The 2014 NFL Draft was one of the deepest in years at the receiver position, but it's easy to see why the first two taken at Radio City Music Hall will be able to have an instant impact for their teams. Only one receiver in the past 10 years has won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but given Evans' and Watkins' abilities, there's a good chance both end up in the conversation at the end of the season for the award.