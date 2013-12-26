Sammy Watkins, Marqise Lee lead top WR prospects

The thing that impresses me so much about Lee (6-0, 195 pounds) is that he's not just resting on his athletic ability. As long as he continues to work on his craft, he can be anything he wants to be. He has that type of ability. Lee, a junior, battled injuries and his numbers dipped this season after he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver in 2012, but he does so many things well. He plays well without the ball, will block downfield and is a phenomenal kick returner. When he gets his hands on the ball, it scares defenses to death.