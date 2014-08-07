Same-team tandems shooting for lofty statistical milestones

Texas Tech WRs Jakeem Grant and Bradley Marquez: The question with the Red Raiders is who is going to get all the receptions that Jace Amaro -- now with the New York Jets -- had last season? Amaro had 106 catches for 1,352 yards in 2013. Tech also lost No. 2 receiver Eric Ward, who had 83 receptions for 947 yards. Grant was the No. 3 guy last season, with 65 receptions for 796 yards, and he should be the go-to guy this season -- and Tech's go-to guy seemingly is guaranteed a 1,000-yard season. With the quarterback situation no longer in flux -- Davis Webb is the unquestioned starter -- the passing attack should be better this fall. Marquez should ascend to the No. 2 role and should have enough catches to get to 1,000.