Sam Houston State RB Tim Flanders has huge game

Sam Houston State TB Tim Flanders: Flanders (5-foot-9, 210 pounds) began his career at Kansas State but left following the 2009 season, in which he redshirted as a true freshman. After rushing for 948 yards and 13 TDs in 2010, he put up back-to-back 1,600-yard seasons in 2011 and '12, with 39 combined touchdowns. Flanders, who is from Midwest City, Okla., also is a capable receiver. He doesn't have elite speed (mid 4.5s in the 40-yard dash), but he is elusive and makes excellent use of the jump cut. He can turn the corner and is comfortable running between the tackles. Flanders had a monster game Saturday in a showdown with Eastern Washington, torching the Eagles for 280 yards and two TDs on 32 carries. He passed the 5,000-yard plateau with his performance.