Sam Houston State RB Hill could get look from an NFL team

Representatives from nine NFL teams were present for Stephen F. Austin's pro day, which took place outdoors on a windy day in Huntsville, Texas.
A total of six players worked out at the pro day, with the most notable being running back Keshawn Hill (5-foot-9 3/4, 211 pounds). Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds against a 10 mile-per-hour wind and 4.55 seconds with the wind. He had a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-7 broad jump. He had a 4.11-second 20-yard short shuttle time and a 7.20-second three-cone drill. Hill performed 30 lifts of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Hill showed quickness in his positional drill and looked good catching the ball out of the backfield on the wheel route. He's a potential late-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft or a priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.