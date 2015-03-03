Sam Houston State RB Hill could get look from an NFL team

A total of six players worked out at the pro day, with the most notable being running back Keshawn Hill (5-foot-9 3/4, 211 pounds). Hill ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds against a 10 mile-per-hour wind and 4.55 seconds with the wind. He had a 35 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-7 broad jump. He had a 4.11-second 20-yard short shuttle time and a 7.20-second three-cone drill. Hill performed 30 lifts of 225 pounds on the bench press.