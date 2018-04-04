Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen to visit with Los Angeles Chargers

Published: Apr 04, 2018 at 06:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

The itineraries of the most sought-after quarterback prospects continue to fill up as we count down the days to the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to host UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC signal-caller Sam Darnold on local visits, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Since the visits aren't outside L.A., they won't count against 30-visit limit imposed on teams by the NFL.

It's no secret the Chargers are keeping a close eye on this year's quarterback class. Chargers offensive coordinator met with Lamar Jackson at Louisville's pro day, and coach Anthony Lynn spoke highly of the Heisman Trophy winner's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Chargers previously met with Wyoming passer Josh Allen and Oklahoma star Baker Mayfield.

Unless Chargers general manager Tom Telesco makes a bold move to climb up from their No. 17 overall pick in the first round of this year's draft, it'd be a miracle if Darnold or Rosen landed with the Chargers.

Still, the visits show the Chargers are doing their homework on a deep QB class that might be capable of providing multiple teams plenty of value and talent at the position for years. With 36-year-old Philip Rivers still comanding the Bolts' offense, it's in Telesco's best interest to make sure he knows everything about this year's crop of passers.

Here's a look at some other scheduled visits for top prospects in this year's draft (via Rapoport):

  1. Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans is scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. Dolphins hold the No. 11 overall pick.
  1. Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.
  1. Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday before a scheduled meetup with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.
  1. Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch starts his pre-draft visits with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. He'll meet with the Arizona Cardinals next.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.