Sam Bradford deal doesn't take Marcus Mariota off Eagles' radar

But does anyone really believe the fragile Bradford is the answer to all the Eagles' quarterback concerns? Yes, Bradford has experience running a spread offense, but the idea that because Bradford ran the spread at Oklahoma means he magically will be able to run Chip Kelly's spread is ludicrous. OU's spread and Kelly's spread are not the same; saying all spread offenses are the same is like saying all pro-style attacks are the same. Kelly's version of the spread is different than Rich Rodriguez's version, which is different than Gus Malzahn's, which is different that Urban Meyer's. They have the same basic tenets, yes, just like pro-style attacks have the same basic tenets. But they are not interchangeable.