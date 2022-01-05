Saints star Cameron Jordan's unrelenting outreach across New Orleans reflects Man of the Year spirit

But off the field, Jordan is equally tenacious with his volunteer work in the community, which has made him the Saints' nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

"That, for sure, is a major blessing," Jordan said to NFL.com last month. "Being nominated for this award automatically gives you some money towards your charity, which is awesome because that's just helping out the community that I'm already in."

This is actually Jordan's second nomination for the prestigious award, as he was also the Saints' pick back in 2017. No surprise, given his extensive service in the New Orleans area. For the last 11 years, ever since he was selected by the Saints with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Jordan has participated in community efforts every week. The activities vary:

And that's just scratching the surface.

The former first-round pick has also participated in two NFL/USO tours, as well as incalculable hospital visits, home rebuilds and refurbishment projects, while still making time to host his annual summer youth football camp, which provides hundreds of underserved kids an opportunity to better themselves in the sport.

Needless to say, complacency is a foreign concept to Jordan, who reflected on his off-field efforts a few days before Christmas: