Analysis

Bradley Bozeman's extraordinary impact on nation's youth drives second Man of the Year nomination

Published: Dec 31, 2021 at 10:25 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

It's a rare occasion when an offensive lineman gets a chance to proudly talk about his stats, but Bradley Bozeman﻿'s charitable efforts off the field have earned him that right.

"We just hit our 3 millionth-meal mark," Bozeman said in a phone interview earlier in December about the impact of the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation. "We've talked to over 100,000 students from Maryland to California and back. It's been an amazing journey."

Those extraordinary numbers are partly why Bozeman is the Baltimore Ravens' nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, an honor he's received from the team for the second consecutive season.

Bozeman established the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation in 2018, the same year he was drafted in the sixth round by the Ravens. The non-profit is committed to strengthening communities through a variety of initiatives including youth engagement, food security and education equality.

"I think it just speaks volumes to the amount of work that is going into it," Bozeman said about being nominated again. "The amount of preparation and time and effort that's gone into this foundation, to be able to represent Baltimore, the Ravens, this community, this foundation, my family, it's huge. It's amazing. I'm so blessed to be able to have that."

The initial goal of the foundation was to raise awareness for the life experience Bozeman had as a young kid in Roanoke, Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Ravens center was once a short, chubby outcast who struggled with the day-to-day of being bullied. Bozeman, who started speaking on the topic while at the University of Alabama, aimed to become the voice he once needed.

"It's such a huge issue," Bozeman explained. "To be able to talk to these kids to give them tools, to know that they're special, to know that they're here for a reason and to not let anyone else deter that is huge. It's something that I wish I would've had someone come to talk to me and tell me that [when] I was a kid.

"It's been such a great experience and just so eye-opening, to be honest. I got chills on the back of my neck right now. It's such a blessing to be able to go in and talk to these kids, give them a voice, give them the courage and the self-respect that they deserve."

Along with his wife Nikki, whom Bradley calls the MVP of their foundation, Bozeman set out on a six-week, 5,000-mile anti-bullying campaign across the country in 2020. The trip came off the heels of working closely with Maryland state delegates who authored the Grace's Law 2.0 legislation reform to combat cyberbullying. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic cut that trip just short of its completion, but Bozeman's organization quickly pivoted to launch a food distribution program in the Baltimore area.

In 2021, that endeavor expanded into a collaborative initiative called the SYNC Snack Program, which provides meaningful food and academic support to Baltimore's disadvantaged communities. They also launched an online library of anti-bullying, diversity and inclusion video messaging, a project that was carried out with the help of the Ravens organization, which provided robots so the Bozemans can be in schools virtually.

Future goals for the Bradley & Nikki Bozeman Foundation include an expansion of the SYNC Snack Program across the United States and another cross-country trip for their anti-bullying campaign. Serving as the Ravens' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award only hastens that process, and Bozeman very well knows how much further the honor can take his foundation.

Calais Campbell﻿, a teammate who received the honor in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been an open book for Bozeman over the past two years in Baltimore, and the knowledge gained has furthered Bozeman's effort into recognition from the City of Baltimore in 2021.

"He's very philanthropic," Bozeman said of Campbell. "We've talked about different things, partnering up on different things, how to secure grants -- things like that. He said with the Walter Payton Man of the Year, it really opened up [opportunities] for him, and we're hoping it does the same thing for us. We're just very blessed to be in this situation, and Calais has been a great help for me personally."

Campbell's influence on Bozeman aligns stars that go even deeper within the Ravens organization. The only Ravens player to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is Matt Birk back in 2011 -- another sixth-round center who also happened to wear No. 77 (Bozeman's number) in the purple and black.

A decade later, Bozeman hopes to follow in those same footsteps throughout his NFL career and beyond in order to keep growing his altruistic statistics.

"I see our foundation continuing until the end," Bozeman said. "Continue to give back, continue to help in any way that we can even after football. We've been given such an amazing platform, and I definitely want to use that to its total ability."

The winner of the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be selected from a field of 32 nominees, one from each team, and announced at the 11th Annual NFL Honors, broadcast live on ABC on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET, and simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.

Follow Michael Baca on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Adam Rank provides his take on each of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Should Devin Hester be a first-ballot inductee?
news

Week 17 NFL game picks: Chiefs best Bengals for 9th straight win; Cowboys hand Cards 4th straight loss

Will the Bengals snap the Chiefs' win streak? Can the Cardinals stop their skid against the Cowboys? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 17: Leonard Fournette, Sony Michel among 5 running backs who deserve new contracts

Maurice Jones-Drew lists five running backs who've earned new contracts with their efforts this season. Plus, Sony Michel cracks his updated ranking of the NFL's top 15 RBs heading into Week 17.
news

NFL Week 17 underdogs: Bengals end Chiefs' streak; Cardinals get right vs. Cowboys

Will the Cardinals end their three-game skid Sunday against the raging Cowboys? Can the Bengals knock off the AFC-leading Chiefs at home? Marc Sessler spotlights three underdogs who could surprise in Week 17.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

Who will NFL scouts have their eyes on when a trip to the national championship game is on the line? Chad Reuter highlights 15 senior prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit top five, while Kyler Murray tumbles

In this week's edition of the QB Index, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit the top five, while Kyler Murray takes a tumble. Check out Gregg Rosenthal's full rankings of the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks.
news

Top 10 NFL rushers exceeding expectations in 2021: Browns trio thriving; 49ers' Deebo Samuel stars

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to determine which rushers are leading the way when it comes to exceeding expectations in 2021. Who's the best at making the most of opportunities to carry the football?
news

2021 NFL playoffs: One reason to hope for each of the 10 remaining fringe teams

Cynthia Frelund provides one reason to hope for the 10 teams still in contention but on the outside of the playoff field looking in.
news

Gamer God: How Madden became the biggest name in football

No, it wasn't his prolific coaching run. Or his industry-changing work as a TV analyst. Adam Rank says John Madden became the biggest name in football because of ... a video game.
news

John Madden's unparalleled impact on NFL influenced generations of football fans

John Madden won a Super Bowl as the coach of the Oakland Raiders, and at the end, that is his least memorable accomplishment. Judy Battista explores the late coach's unparalleled impact on the NFL and football fans across multiple generations.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW