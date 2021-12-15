Corey Linsley's determination to serve behind second consecutive Man of the Year nomination

Despite everything changing so quickly around them as they traded in cheese for palm trees, one of the first things they thought was, "How can we help our new community?"

That mindset exemplifies why Corey has been selected as one of the 32 nominees for this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

"I followed CASA Orange County and CASA L.A. on Instagram those first few days I was out here," Anna said last week. "I think that's just part of who we are. I think that helps keep your life well-rounded and helps keep us grounded."

Giving back is nothing new for the Linsleys. During their time in Green Bay, they supported Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Brown County (Wis.), a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that, as the group's website puts it, recruits, trains and supports "citizen volunteers to advocate on behalf of children under court protection until they are safe and thriving in permanent homes," providing "a voice for abused and neglected children who are under the legal protection of the court system." And there was no question that the work the Linsleys did with CASA there would continue in their new home.

"I think the thing that hit home for us with CASA was listening to the advocates and the people involved in CASA from all around the country," Corey said. "Hearing their testimonies and how they really changed kids' lives, who barely know the meaning of trust and are born into a world where they didn't choose. They just got dealt a bad hand. To be able to make a direct impact on these kids' lives is really what sold us on CASA and why we went all in."

Between their own pledge to donate $30,000 and donations from the fans and the Chargers, plus $25,000 that Linsley could donate as part of being nominated, $100,000 in total will go to CASA Los Angeles and CASA Orange County. The Linsleys have also committed $20,000 to the Chargers' Impact Fund to be used for the "Community Corner," which is a program that provides complimentary tickets for Chargers homes games to youth and community organizations.