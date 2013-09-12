Saints rookie Kenny Vaccaro defends former Texas coordinator

"Manny is such a great coach," Vaccaro told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. "What happened, that option game (BYU's offense), that's not on the coaching. Look, I know Manny taught the right scheme. You just got to be disciplined. I know exactly what happened. Somebody wasn't taking the dive, somebody wasn't taking the pitch and somebody wasn't taking the quarterback. I don't think necessarily it was his fault. I think those senior leaders have to get together and get this thing going because that stuff was ridiculous."