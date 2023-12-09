Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

Carr was dealing with a litany of ailments following a Week 13 loss to the Lions that saw him exit early due to the concussion and injuries to his rib and right shoulder.

Still, Carr was able to log limited practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, and he participated in full on Friday before receiving a questionable designation.

The 32-year-old has now left three different games during his inaugural season in the Big Easy. He's twice been in concussion protocol, and he also suffered an AC joint sprain in a Week 3 loss to the Packers.

Carr noted in the pool report that he has no concerns after his second time through the protocol this year, during which he underwent extra tests.

Despite the several early departures, he's been on the field for every start, throwing for 2,761 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Saints to a 5-7 record.

With New Orleans still just one game back amid a three-team race for the NFC South, it's vital to be able to count on Carr to keep pace with the winner of Sunday's contest between the Buccaneers (5-7) and Falcons (6-6).

Carr will look to do just that, but the availability of some of his best offensive weapons remains up in the air. Wide receiver Chris Olave didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable, while Taysom Hill, also questionable, sat out the entire week due to foot and left hand injuries.