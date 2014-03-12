Saints could turn to Devonta Freeman to replace Darren Sproles

Published: Mar 12, 2014 at 08:55 AM

Twitter is a wonderful tool to follow along with all the NFL news going on this week. It's even becoming a resource players around the league are using to find out about ... themselves.

NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night that while the Saints originally had intended to release running back Darren Sproles in a salary cap-related move, the team had changed its mind and believed it would be able to trade him instead.

That was a bit of a surprise to Sproles, who tweeted the news was something he was unaware of until seeing it on Twitter.

While we'll avoid discussing how the Saints discuss personnel moves with their players, it does highlight what the team might have to do in the draft to address its needs. After signing free agent Jairus Byrd, franchising tight end Jimmy Graham and re-signing running back Pierre Thomas, there's not a ton of cap room left for New Orleans to make an impact in free agency, so the draft might be the only way to fill some holes on the roster.

Count NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah as somebody who thinks that could mean the team goes after a running back at some point in the draft.

"I look at Devonta Freeman out of Florida State. He can catch the ball out of the backfield, you can plug him into some middle routes and put him in that role," Jeremiah said Wednesday on NFL Network.

If the Saints decide to address their defense, Jeremiah sees a prospect that could align with their needs on that side of the ball, as well.

New Orleans holds the 27th pick in the first round and mock drafts from NFL Media analysts have them opting for either a defensive lineman or offensive tackle. While they might not be able to do a ton of maneuvering in free agency anymore, they still have plenty of options in a deep draft despite picking late.

"Where they're picking, (Notre Dame offensive tackle) Zack Martin is a great pick down there. There's a couple of other guys, (Virginia tackle Morgan) Moses is a possibility," NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly added. "They do have some options and Davonta Freeman has three votes (among the analysts) at this table."

Freeman, projected to be drafted in the second or third round, might just be a target for the Saints to fill in for the soon-to-be-departed Sproles.

Follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 