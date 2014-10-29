Saints' Brandin Cooks among 2014 rookie WRs making mark

Published: Oct 29, 2014 at 05:57 AM

If last weekend is any indication, the 2014 wide receiver class is on its way to living up to its advance billing.

» Vote: Four WRs nominated for Pepsi Rookie of Week 8

Five wide receivers were selected in the first round and 33 receivers were selected overall in the '14 draft, and a number of those rookies had big games last weekend.Nine rookies had at least 75 receiving yards -- an NFL rookie record for one weekend -- and two others had at least 60.

The five receivers taken in the first round -- the New York Giants' Odell Beckham, the Carolina Panthers' Kelvin Benjamin, the New Orleans Saints' Brandin Cooks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans and the Buffalo Bills' Sammy Watkins -- are averaging 30 receptions for 395 yards and 3.4 touchdowns. The first two numbers are dragged down by Beckham, who has just 10 receptions for 106 yards, but also three touchdowns.

» Updated draft order, needs for all 32 teams

Benjamin, Cooks and Watkins are the biggest producers among the rookies. Each has at least 38 receptions and 372 yards. Cooks leads with 40 catches, and Benjamin and Watkins have 38 each. Watkins leads in yardage with 590, while Benjamin has 571 and Cooks 372. Benjamin and Watkins also have five touchdowns each.

Benjamin, Cooks and Watkins are on the NFL.com midseason all-rookie team, which does not include a tight end because "the deepest class of pass-catchers in eons has fully delivered."

>> Kelvin Benjamin: Slow 40 helped me fall to Panthers

NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks has Benjamin -- whom he called "a Plaxico Burress clone" -- as the midseason offensive rookie of the year. "He hasn't even scratched the surface of that he can be . . . as a player," Brooks said. Brooks also said Benjamin's main challengers for the honor are Cooks and Watkins.

Watkins is 12th in the league in receiving yards despite the quarterback turmoil with the Bills; Benjamin is 14th in that category. And Cooks is 17th in the league in receptions. Benjamin also is ninth in the league with nine catches of at least 20 yards. Interestingly, two undrafted rookies, the Cleveland Browns' Taylor Gabriel and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Allen Hurns, are tied for seventh in the league with three catches of at least 40 yards.

» Brandt: NFL's 11 best undrafted rookies

In all, four rookies have at least 38 receptions -- the aforementioned trio of first-rounders, plus second-rounder Allen Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and 10 rookie wide receivers have at least 20 receptions (so does one rookie tight end and two rookie running backs). Eight rookie wide receivers have at least 300 yards in receptions.

In addition, rookie wide receivers have accounted for 38 touchdown catches; last season's rookie crop set the NFL record with 58 TD catches, so the class of '14 is on its way to breaking that mark.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.