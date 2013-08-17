Safety Demetruce McNeal dismissed from Auburn Tigers team

Safety Demetruce McNeal's playing days at Auburn have come to an end.
"After visiting with Demetruce, I made the decision to dismiss him from our team," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "We have high expectations both on and off the field for our players."
McNeal was not at practice Saturday.
He was booked into the Lee County Detention Center and released on $500 bond early Saturday morning.
McNeal had recently returned to the AU practice field after undergoing surgery to alleviate a staph infection. He was to be Auburn's leading returning tackler after making 90 stops last season.