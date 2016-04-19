Safest prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 19, 2016 at 09:48 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The concept of risk aversion comes up more often in finance and economics classes than in NFL draft discussions. But if you want a real-life case study in the subject, check out how teams operate in the early rounds in this year's draft.

Being averse to risk means that you are not inclined to take unnecessary gambles. So, how high will teams select linebackers Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith, given their respective injury history? Can Robert Nkemdiche be a first-round pick, despite concerns about his inconsistency and off-field issues? Is Carson Wentz worth the No. 1 pick even though he played at a lower level of competition in college (FCS)? Any general manager taking the gamble on these quandaries is not risk averse.

Other teams, however, will take the safer path to success. Sure, they might miss out on Nkemdiche or Jack if they consider those prospects' issues too heavy to lift. But they'll also build a solid team around the superstars they currently have on the roster, which can be a good way to ensure a foundation that won't crumble.

The following players will be higher on draft boards for teams leaning toward the risk-averse road:

  1. Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State: When Conklin suits up, you know what you're getting. He is a bull with better athleticism than his thick body would suggest. He uses his frame to his advantage in the run game and no one will bull rush him. Whether he plays left or right tackle doesn't matter, especially in a league in which pass rushers are no longer lining up exclusively on a quarterback's blind side.
  1. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State: Picking a running back as a "safe pick" is tricky. Not because Elliott doesn't deserve the accolades -- he's a complete back who runs hard and possesses quickness, straight-line speed and elusiveness. He catches the ball well, and is an outstanding blocker. But almost all running backs run into injury problems of some sort in their career. If he finds the fortune to stay healthy more often than not in his career, then he'll be one of the best backs in the league over the next 10 years.
  1. DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon: Anyone who thinks Buckner is a risky prospect like Dion Jordan was coming out of Oregon has not watched Buckner's film. Buckner is already quite talented, and should only improve on his strengths as his body matures. The first-team All-Pac-12 pick has the potential to be a Calais Campbell-type presence inside, or could slide inside for teams like Dallas that value length in the interior. Either way, he'll be a long-time playmaker.
  1. Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State: If I had a top-10 pick in this draft and needed a receiver, I'd take Thomas. I don't care about his 40-yard dash results (4.57 seconds) -- he has elite quickness, hands and agility. Every time I watch him, all I can think of is how DeAndre Hopkins is ripping up the league with a similar skill set.
  1. Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama: Reed doesn't have the "upside" of Chris Jones, Nkdemiche, or others in the loaded defensive tackle class. But he plays low enough to get leverage when using his power to hold the line of scrimmage, and is agile enough to move down the line to limit stretch plays. And unlike some larger nose tackle prospects, he is able to at least get in the way of quarterbacks trying to step up in the pocket to affect their throws on a consistent basis. Getting a three-down player with his strength is a worthwhile endeavor in the mid-to-late first round.
  1. Jared Goff, QB, Cal: Goff's pocket presence, footwork and accurate ball placement actually remind me quite a bit of Teddy Bridgewater's game. His decision-making is a bit quicker, however, and he'll only get stronger in the NFL. So ... what else do you want from an NFL quarterback? As the QBs expected to come off the board first (and potentially with the first two overall picks), history tells us that either Goff or Wentz won't meet expectations during their careers, but it's tough for me to think that Goff won't at least be good enough to help a team reach the playoffs consistently with a solid offensive group and some help from his defense.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE