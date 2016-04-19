Safest prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft

Being averse to risk means that you are not inclined to take unnecessary gambles. So, how high will teams select linebackers Myles Jack and Jaylon Smith, given their respective injury history? Can Robert Nkemdiche be a first-round pick, despite concerns about his inconsistency and off-field issues? Is Carson Wentz worth the No. 1 pick even though he played at a lower level of competition in college (FCS)? Any general manager taking the gamble on these quandaries is not risk averse.