Saban to meet with NFL to discuss an underclassmen combine

"There is a cross-section of people out there who maybe aren't giving young men responsible information about making this decision, which is indicative of 107 guys going out for the draft last year. Probably at least half of those guys probably shouldn't have made that decision relative to whether they didn't get picked, or where they got picked," Saban said. "They'd have been better off enhancing their draft status by staying in school and developing as a player. There is a group of people out there not being responsible on how they help these guys, and create unrealistic expectations of what their future might be as a football player based on where they are in their development."