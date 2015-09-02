Saban says he missed 4 chances, should have 8 national titles

First, Saban's definitely not referring to any of his LSU teams that fell short. He had five of them there, won one national title, and the other four weren't in the national championship neighborhood. At Alabama, Saban certainly reached the doorstep of a national championship appearance in 2008, when his 12-0 team let a fourth-quarter lead slip away to Florida in the SEC title game. The 2013 and 2014 teams were similarly close to national championship glory, falling short on the famous "Kick Six" play at Auburn in '13, and again last season in falling to Ohio State in a national semifinal.